ED searches on nine medical colleges across Telangana

The colleges were last year accused of blocking PG medical seats and later selling them for as high as Rs 3 cr per seat

Published: 22nd June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on nine medical colleges, where PG medical seats were blocked last year. These searches carried out at 16 locations, aimed to investigate potential money laundering related to the blocking of PG medical seats. The searches extended beyond the medical colleges to include complexes owned by the management of different colleges as well as the offices and residences of the college owners.

According to sources, the ED initiated the searches based on a case registered by the Mattewada police in Warangal district in 2022. The searches were conducted in Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Karimnagar and Hyderabad. The ED officials, with the assistance of CRPF personnel, locked the main gates of the colleges during the searches. Mobile phones and other important documents were also seized during the operation, the sources added.

Last year, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) filed a complaint with the Medical Council of India (MCI) regarding the blocking of PG medical seats by some merit students. The university recommended action against the medical colleges involved.

Mattewada police filed a case against the students responsible for blocking the seats. However, there hasn’t been significant progress in the case thus far. Mattewada Inspector N Venkateshwarlu stated that they were collaborating with the cyber wing police and other departments to trace the blocked agents and determine the whereabouts of the students or agents who blocked the seats.

Agents-students nexus

It should be noted that the Mattewada police were unaware of the recent ED raids on the medical colleges. The modus operandi involved merit students or their agents from States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and others. These students who blocked the seats would not join the course, and later, the management of private medical colleges would allot these blocked seats to other students for a significant sum ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per seat.

Last year, the KNRUHS identified approximately 25 private medical colleges involved in this illegal money-making activity through an agent-student nexus. However, the university couldn’t take action against these colleges, so the matter was referred to the MCI. TNIE previously published a list of medical colleges and the number of seats blocked in each college.

Despite the Mattewada police registering a case under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code last year and forming special teams to investigate the matter, significant progress has been challenging.  The insufficient evidence provided by the university and the inability to trace the accused using available phone numbers or emails were cited as reasons for the slow progress in the investigation.

KNRUHS filed plaint with MCI last year

