Indrakaran launches gold, silver coins at Yadadri temple in Telangana

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: As part of the Telangana Rashtra Avatarna Dashabdi Utsavalu, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday announced the availability of gold and silver coins apart from millet prasadam through special counters at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri.

During the launch of the counters on Wednesday, minister Indrakaran Reddy provided details about the pricing. A three-gram gold coin is priced at Rs 21,000, a five-gram silver coin at Rs 1,000 and 80 grams of millet prasadam at Rs 40.

To enhance convenience for devotees, a web portal has been launched, offering online ticket services, he said, adding that the temple has made available three battery-operated vehicles for elderly and disabled individuals. Prior to the inauguration, Indrakaran Reddy visited the temple and performed special pujas.

The minister received a warm welcome from the Endowment Department Commissioner Anil Kumar, temple Executive Officer Geetha and the priests.

Furthermore, Indrakaran Reddy, accompanied by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the Vedha school in Rayagiri, Yadagirigutta. The school, estimated to cost Rs 12 crore, was blessed by Vedic pundits, and the temple Executive Officer offered prasad to the ministers.

NALGONDA: As part of the Telangana Rashtra Avatarna Dashabdi Utsavalu, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday announced the availability of gold and silver coins apart from millet prasadam through special counters at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. During the launch of the counters on Wednesday, minister Indrakaran Reddy provided details about the pricing. A three-gram gold coin is priced at Rs 21,000, a five-gram silver coin at Rs 1,000 and 80 grams of millet prasadam at Rs 40. To enhance convenience for devotees, a web portal has been launched, offering online ticket services, he said, adding that the temple has made available three battery-operated vehicles for elderly and disabled individuals. Prior to the inauguration, Indrakaran Reddy visited the temple and performed special pujas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister received a warm welcome from the Endowment Department Commissioner Anil Kumar, temple Executive Officer Geetha and the priests. Furthermore, Indrakaran Reddy, accompanied by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the Vedha school in Rayagiri, Yadagirigutta. The school, estimated to cost Rs 12 crore, was blessed by Vedic pundits, and the temple Executive Officer offered prasad to the ministers.