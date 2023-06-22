Karimnagar development by BRS is leaving Opposition worried: KTR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said the development being carried out by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led State government in Karimnagar is causing fear among opposition party leaders.

@KTRBRS, @GangulaBRS today, stands as a testament to the city's modern development with its… pic.twitter.com/K5ngMBfOxN — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 21, 2023

He along with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar inaugurated the cable-stayed bridge on the Manair river here on Wednesday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the Manair river is crucial for the region’s inhabitants and the bridge, built at an estimated cost of `220 crore, will help the residents of the city.

Minister @KTRBRS speaking after inaugurating the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar. https://t.co/S5vqkXmk7Y — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 21, 2023

Rama Rao praised Kamalakar for his relentless efforts in the development of Karimnagar and urged the people to support the BRS government in the upcoming elections. He stated that Karimnagar is on its way to becoming a top-ranking city in terms of development, urging people to witness the progress and support the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kamalakar said the CM has shown immense affection for Karimnagar and has provided substantial funding for various projects. The first phase of the Manair riverfront project is set to commence on August 15, further enhancing the recognition of Karimnagar on a global scale.

Vinod Kumar acknowledged the significant progress made by the BRS government over the past nine years. He mentioned that the government carefully considered the requests of the farmers and sanctioned the construction of the bridge. He reassured the people that the government will not rest until Karimnagar reaches a level of development comparable to London.

During the celebration, firecrackers burst, and the spectators enjoyed the display for approximately 15 minutes. A laser show showcasing the cable-stayed bridge and cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere.

