Secunderabad Cantonment prioritised for civil area excision alongside 20 others

In the first week of January this year, a standing committee was formed to merge Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC and submitted its report to the MoD in February.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On account of the merger of cantonments with local municipalities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a notice that Secunderabad Cantonment is on the priority list for the excision of civil areas from the limits of cantonment along with 20 other cantonments across the country including Shillong, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Roorkee and Nainital among others.

In the first week of January this year, a standing committee was formed to merge Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC and submitted its report to the MoD in February. The committee learned that the process of excising civilian areas and handing them over to the State government would take time due to the involvement of valuable land.

It has been reported that the panel appointed by the MoD to examine the merger of civilian areas of the Secunderabad cantonment with the civic body has submitted its report to the MoD.

