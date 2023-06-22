Telangana govt requires Rs 2,846 crore to complete 30 per cent of 2BHK projects

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government requires a staggering Rs 2,846 crore just to complete 30% of the pending 2BHK Dignity Housing project in Greater Hyderabad and peripheral areas. The government is constructing 1 lakh 2BHK at 111 locations in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts.

So far, 5,660 houses have been inaugurated at 29 locations in the city, while 62,516 dwelling units are completed and ready for inauguration at 42 locations, including Asia’s largest 2BHK project at Kollur, Ramachandrapuram. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate these units on June 22, marking the conclusion of the Telangana decennial celebrations.

In total, 68,176 dwelling units at 71 locations have been completed, and the remaining 31,800 are under construction at 40 locations. The GHMC, the implementing department, is requesting the Telangana Housing department, which funds the project, to release the Rs 2,846.91 crore at the earliest. The total project outlay is Rs 9,714.59 crore, of which Rs 6,867.68 crore has already been released by the Housing department, with the remaining funds delayed for several months.

The progress of the works varies across different locations. At 11 locations, approximately 80% of the work is in progress, comprising 7,501 units. At nine locations, 70% to 80% of the work is in progress, covering 9,064 houses. In 14 locations with 10,574 houses, the progress is below 70%. Works at four locations with 2,659 units have not started yet, and at two locations with 2,026 dwelling units, works were halted due to site disputes and court cases.

The housing projects are carried out in vacant lands and existing in-situ slums. Each house consists of one hall, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and two toilets, with a total built-up area of 560 square feet. Out of the 111 locations, 57 are within GHMC limits, 32 are between GHMC and Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, and 22 locations are outside the ORR limits. A total of 91,102 houses are constructed on vacant lands, while 8,898 houses are constructed in in-situ slums.

The State government has allocated one lakh 2BHK houses at no cost to all homeless below the poverty line (BPL) urban poor families in Greater Hyderabad as part of its flagship 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme. The project consists of three different patterns: cellar + stilt + 9 floors with lift and fire fighting arrangements, costing Rs 8.65 lakh per house; stilt + 5 floors with lift, costing Rs 8.50 lakh per house; and G+3 floors without lift, costing Rs 7.75 lakh per unit.

