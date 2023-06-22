Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court expresses concerns over human trafficking

The committee was led by him, and a detailed report on the functioning of the child welfare centres, their status, and infrastructure was filed before the court.

Human trafficking

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed concerns over the widespread prevalence of human trafficking. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was hearing a number of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning the welfare of the poor and the operation of the child welfare centres in Telangana.

The bench observed that the victims of child abuse and human trafficking must be cared for through rescue, care and rehabilitation, and appropriate measures should be taken to ensure that these victims are reintegrated into society.

Anil Kumar, standing counsel for Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), presented a report before the court in which he indicated that in some of the child welfare centres in Telangana, conditions were deplorable due to a lack of basic infrastructure.

Deepak Mishra, counsel for Prajwala, one of the petitioners, told the court that all the issues are inter-connected and that respondents are failing to implement provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act of 1956 by adequately establishing rescue homes in accordance with minimum standards of care and security.

Furthermore, senior counsel L Ravichander reminded the court that in 2014, a committee was appointed by the court to inspect the child welfare centres throughout the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The committee was led by him, and a detailed report on the functioning of the child welfare centres, their status, and infrastructure was filed before the court.

The bench also heard senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, designated as amicus in the current case, and instructed the State government to produce a compilation of all pleadings so that the court may finally begin hearing the matter and pass appropriate directions. The case will be heard again by the bench on July 26.

