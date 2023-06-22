Telangana Health Department to procure 204 ambulances, 34 mortuary vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health department has decided to procure 204 ambulances to replace the worn-out ‘108 ambulances’ and acquire an additional 34 mortuary vehicles for government hospitals.

Health Minister T Harish Rao made this decision during a review meeting held on Wednesday. The minister evaluated the performance of 108 ambulances and 102 Amma Vodi vehicles, as well as ground vehicles that provide medical services to the public.

Harish Rao announced the procurement of 300 new Amma Vodi vehicles by the first week of July. These vehicles play a crucial role in ensuring that pregnant women receive regular check-ups at hospitals. He emphasised the importance of regular monitoring of the Amma Vodi vehicles’ performance, maintaining records of repairs and maintenance, promptly replacing worn-out vehicles and designing them to provide comprehensive facilities for pregnant women.

Furthermore, the minister directed officials to purchase 204 new ambulances to replace the old ones. These new ambulances will be made available in the last week of July.

Harish also instructed officials to acquire an additional 34 mortuary vehicles for government hospitals. This initiative, under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, aims to provide free mortuary vehicles within government hospitals. It helps alleviate the burden of transportation costs for families grieving the loss of their loved ones.

