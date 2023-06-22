Under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad, nine injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine people –– eight migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and an engineer from Rangareddy district –– were injured when a newly laid slab of an under-construction flyover at Bairamalguda, near LB Nagar, collapsed during concrete pouring between two pillars on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Secunderabad. One of the two seriously injured workers is out of danger, while the other is under observation.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao accompanied by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the injured. The State government will cover all the treatment expenses, Rama Rao assured. He termed the incident unfortunate and ordered a thorough probe by an independent third-party agency, preferably the JNTU.

A committee of Chief Engineers of GHMC, headed by the GHMC Engineer-in-Chief, was formed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report assigning responsibility if negligence is found. Those injured were identified as Rohit Kumar, Puneet Kumar, Shankarlal and Ravi Kumar from UP, Jitender Kumar, Hariram and Vicky Kumar from Bihar while Gopalkrishna, the engineer, is from Rangareddy district.

As soon as they received news of the incident, DRF teams rushed to the spot and shifted those injured to nearby hospitals. The flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) implemented by GHMC to improve traffic movement between the Bairamalguda junction near LB Nagar and the Sagar Ring Road. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi met the injured workers and visited the accident site.

“A small part of the cloverleaf loop flyover collapsed during construction of the Bairamalguda flyover ramp. eight injured and shifted to KIMS for treatment. Detailed enquiry will be on & action will be initiated if necessary. The situation is under control, GHMC assures citizens not to worry as it is being taken care (sic)’’, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar tweeted.

LB Nagar ACP P Sridhar Reddy said a small portion collapsed when workers were laying the slab. He added that said since the flyover work was still on, action can’t be taken against the contractor for poor quality. LB Nagar police have registered an FIR under Section 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC and started a probe.

Facts of the matter

 The Bairamalguda flyover is a 780-metre-long LHS loop (clover 2).

 Works for the LHS clover loop the casting of 11th deck slab (P11-P12) are in progress.

 While pouring concrete at around 3 am on Wednesday, the slab collapsed

