BRS councillor, brother held for sexually assaulting girl in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police on Thursday arrested BRS municipal floor leader and 3rd ward councillor K Radhakrishnan and his brother K Ravindar for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bodhan town. The incident reportedly occurred three days ago, but it came to light on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged with the police.

According to police, Ravindar has been booked under POCSO Act and Radhakrishan under Section 195(A) of IPC. The duo has been sent to judicial custody. The minor girl has been sent for a medical examination. Meanwhile, Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir consoled the victim and assured that the accused will be punished as per the law.

According to police, the minor girl, living in Shakkarnagar locality in Bodhan town along with family members, used to visit houses in the locality, seeking food. At around 6 pm on June 19, she went to Ravindar’s house. Ravindar asked her to come into a sheep shed for some work.

As the girl followed him into the shed, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, after reaching home, she narrated her ordeal to her family members. On June 21, the family lodged a police complaint. Police arrested the duo on Thursday.

