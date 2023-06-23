Home States Telangana

Corruption by KTR tripled cost of Martyrs Memorial, alleges TPCC chief

A Revanth Reddy said that the chief minister has betrayed the martyrs by not inscribing their names and showcasing the stories of their sacrifices at the memorial.

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses the media in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao of escalating the construction cost of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Necklace Road from Rs 63.75 crore to Rs 179.05 crore by perpetrating massive corruption for commissions, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday promised to put all those responsible for this and other crimes behind the bars when the Congress comes to power in the State.

He also accused the BRS leaders of escalating the construction cost of the new Secretariat from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,600 crore and the cost of 125-feet Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue installed on the Necklace Road from Rs 105 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that Anil Kumar Ramisetty, son of contractor KC Pullaiah (KPC Projects Ltd), based in Proddutur in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, had bagged the contract for building the Martyrs Memorial, through his close association with one Sridhar Telukuntla, who he said, was a close friend of Rama Rao.

He said that the tender which was called for constructing the memorial, which was pegged at Rs 63,75,35,381 during the bidding of tender in 2018, was escalated to Rs 127,50,00,000 after the contract was awarded to Anil Kumar, which was again escalated to Rs 158,85,00,000 and then finally to Rs 179,05,00,000.

Calling the inauguration of the Martyrs Memorial by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao an insult to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the Telangana movement, he said that the chief minister has betrayed the martyrs by not inscribing their names and showcasing the stories of their sacrifices at the memorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Martyrs Memorial
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp