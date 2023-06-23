Fervour, piety mark start of Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The month-long annual Bonalu festivities in the city began on a grand note in Golconda on Thursday, as prayers were offered to Goddess Jagadambika. The first puja of Golconda Goddess Jagadambika marked the commencement of the Bonalu celebrations.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, representing the Telangana government, presented ‘Pattu Vastralu’ (silk robes) to the Goddess. Subsequently, a procession commenced from the Langer Houz junction, culminating at the Sri Jagadambika Mahankali temple situated atop the Golconda Fort. This temple serves as the starting point for the Bonalu festivities each year, after which Mahankali temples across the State hold their rituals over the next few weeks.

Devotees, dressed in festive attire, flocked to the temple in large numbers since morning. Women, carrying traditional ‘bonam’ offerings, actively participated in the festivities. Indrakaran Reddy stated that the Telangana government has officially declared the Bonalu festival as a State festival. He added that the government has made comprehensive arrangements for the Bonalu festivities, with an allocation of Rs 78 crore from 2014 to 2022.

Srinivas Yadav emphasised that the Bonalu celebrations are being organised on a grand scale as per the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the Bonalu celebrations and is providing financial assistance to the temples.

