‘Intintiki BJP’ launched, absence of Eatala, Rajagopal raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: The first day of the nine-day ‘Intintiki BJP’ campaign formally launched across the State on Thursday, has seen BJP leaders and workers going door-to-door and explaining the achievements of the nine years of rule of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to more than 35 lakh people, as claimed by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

As part of #IntintikiBJP, started door-to-door campaign at 173 polling booth of 57division of Karimnagar; informed and gave pamphlets about development under Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji led @BJP4India government’s initiatives over the past 9years.#9YearsOfSeva… pic.twitter.com/J1qOdSmR7k — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 22, 2023

Sanjay himself interacted with 122 families and more than 200 voters under his own polling booth in Karimnagar town, pasting stickers on the doors and giving them pamphlets explaining the development that is taking place under the rule of Modi.

Though most of the BJP leaders have actively participated in the campaign in their own constituencies, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and former MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy have given the programme a miss.

Rajender, however, told the media that he participated in the campaign in the Husnabad Assembly constituency. Interestingly though, Husnabad is not his constituency and he hasn’t gone door-to-door in his own constituency, as directed by the central leadership.

The followers of Rajagopal Reddy said that he has not participated in any programmes announced by Bandi Sanjay and that he would participate in any event if he is given any responsibility. They also informed TNIE that he was suffering from back pain and had been resting in his farmhouse.

Downplaying the duo’s absence, Sanjay said that the campaign had just started and the party leaders do have time till June 30 to hold their door-to-door visits. However, the party’s indigenous leaders have actively participated in the campaign on the first day.

కేసీఆర్ కంట్రోల్ చేసుకో.. లా అండ్ ఆర్డర్ అదుపులో ఉండేలా చూసుకో.. లేదంటే ఆ బాధ్యత మేమే చూసుకుంటామని హెచ్చరిస్తున్నా. (2/2) — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanjay launched the ‘Intintiki BJP’ at Chaitanyapuri Colony (Division 57) in Karimnagar city and interacted with the residents on Thursday. He reached out to around 122 families and explained to them how people have been benefiting from the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre in the last nine years.

