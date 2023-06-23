KCR inaugurates Asia’s largest social housing project in Kollur

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Kollur double-bedroom dignity housing township -- considered Asia’s largest social housing project -- in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The gated community, developed on 142 acres of land, comprises 15,660 double-bedroom houses, with each unit equipped with modern bathrooms and a kitchen. The basic amenities provided at the complex include a 24-hour water supply and an uninterrupted power supply. Later, addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that Telangana achieved tremendous progress in all fields in the last nine years.

“Those who were against the formation of Telangana in the past are now talking about the development taking place in Telangana. Chandrababu Naidu (former AP CM) says that if one acre of land is sold in Telangana, 100 acres could be bought in AP. Earlier, if one acre of land was sold in Andhra, 50 acres could be bought in Telangana.”

“They used to say that if a separate Telangana state is formed, there will be power cuts and there will be total darkness. But, 24-hour quality electricity is being supplied to households as well as industries, which are now working three shifts. Now, Telangana also has the highest per capita income in the country. The average income of a person in Telangana is Rs 3.17 lakh,” he said.“For the State to continue its journey on the path of development, the BRS should retain power. Otherwise, there will be trouble everywhere,” he added.

The Chief Ministers lauded the efforts of Health Minister T Harish Rao, stating that since the latter became the minister the health department improved a lot. “Five super speciality hospitals are being set up in and around Hyderabad. A 550-tonne oxygen production centre has been set up at Isnapur in Patancheru Mandal,” he said.

Referring to the requests made by Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy, the CM announced that Rs 30 crore will be sanctioned for the development of the Patancheru constituency. He also promised to sanction special funds of Rs 10 crore each to the three GHMC divisions. He also revealed plans to sanction a polytechnic college for Patancheru.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a super speciality hospital in Patancheru mandal headquarters. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 200 crore. MAUD and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalaxmi and Chief Secretary A Shanthi Kumari were present on the occasion.

Inaugurates railway coach manufacturing facility

During the day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the railway bogies and coach manufacturing facility of Medha Servo Drive Pvt. Ltd at Kondakal in Rangareddy district.Addressing the gathering, he said that was impressed by the state-of-the-art facility created by the company founders Kashyap Reddy and Srinivas Reddy. The CM assured all support to Medha Group for its expansion in Telangana.

Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao today inaugurated the Railway Bogies and Coaches manufacturing facility of Medha Servo Drive Pvt. Ltd. at Kondakal in Rangareddy District. Later, the CM addressed the gathering.



Ministers Sri @KTRBRS, Sri @BRSHarish, Smt. @SabithaindraTRS, Sri… pic.twitter.com/mZ4P3aVn3y — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 22, 2023

Telangana-based Medha Servo Group and Stadler Rail established the rail coach manufacturing in a joint venture at Kondakal with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This coach factory has been established in 25 acres and will be expanded in a phased manner.

Watch Live: CM Sri KCR addressing after inaugurating Medha Rail Coach Factory at Kondakal https://t.co/y47CnXk2fZ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 22, 2023

Metro line extension from Patancheru to Hayathnagar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced that the Metro line will be extended from Patancheru to Hayathnagar. He said that a decision in this regard will be taken in the first Cabinet meeting after the BRS retains power in the upcoming elections.

