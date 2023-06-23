Home States Telangana

Late by 10 days, monsoon enthusiastically welcomed in Telangana

The IMD’s forecast suggests that Telangana is likely to experience normal rainfall this monsoon season.

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians enjoy the first showers in Hyderabad | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After enduring scorching summer temperatures for over 50 days, residents of Telangana welcomed the arrival of the southwest monsoon, albeit with a delay of almost 10 days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon made its way into some parts of Telangana on Thursday. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Ratnagiri, Raichur, Khammam, Malkangiri and Paralakhemundi.

With the arrival of the monsoon, certain regions of the State have already experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Among them, Manchal in Rangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall of 9.6 cm until 8 pm, followed by Nellikal in Nalgonda (7 cm), Palakeedu in Suryapet (6.4 cm) and Mudigonda in Khammam (6.3 cm).

Meteorologists predict favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to progress further into additional parts of south peninsular India over the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, is contributing to this advancement.

Normal rainfall in TS: IMD

The monsoon is expected to cover the entire State within three days. The IMD’s forecast suggests that Telangana is likely to experience normal rainfall this monsoon season. Typically, rainfall in June ranges from moderate to heavy, with greater intensity in July and August.

Over the next week, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet within the next two days. Additionally, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtial districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the State have also significantly dropped. After consistently hovering around 44°C to 45°C for the past week, maximum temperatures have now reduced to around 40°C. The highest recorded temperature on Thursday was 40.7°C in Mamda, Nirmal district. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in Kukatpally was 37.7°C.

Drop in mercury levels

Meanwhile, temperatures have also significantly dropped. After hovering around 44°C to 45°C for the past week, maximum temperatures have now reduced to around 40°C. The highest recorded temperature on Thursday was 40.7°C in Mamda, Nirmal district. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in Kukatpally was 37.7°C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
southwest monsoon Telangana weather IMD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp