Late by 10 days, monsoon enthusiastically welcomed in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After enduring scorching summer temperatures for over 50 days, residents of Telangana welcomed the arrival of the southwest monsoon, albeit with a delay of almost 10 days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon made its way into some parts of Telangana on Thursday. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Ratnagiri, Raichur, Khammam, Malkangiri and Paralakhemundi.

With the arrival of the monsoon, certain regions of the State have already experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Among them, Manchal in Rangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall of 9.6 cm until 8 pm, followed by Nellikal in Nalgonda (7 cm), Palakeedu in Suryapet (6.4 cm) and Mudigonda in Khammam (6.3 cm).

Meteorologists predict favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to progress further into additional parts of south peninsular India over the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, is contributing to this advancement.

Normal rainfall in TS: IMD

The monsoon is expected to cover the entire State within three days. The IMD’s forecast suggests that Telangana is likely to experience normal rainfall this monsoon season. Typically, rainfall in June ranges from moderate to heavy, with greater intensity in July and August.

Over the next week, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet within the next two days. Additionally, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtial districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the State have also significantly dropped. After consistently hovering around 44°C to 45°C for the past week, maximum temperatures have now reduced to around 40°C. The highest recorded temperature on Thursday was 40.7°C in Mamda, Nirmal district. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in Kukatpally was 37.7°C.

