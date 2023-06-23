State can’t forget Telangana martyrs, govt supported their families: CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fitting tribute to Telangana martyrs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial - Telangana Amara Jyothi - on the banks of Hussainsagar at a glittering function.

Tribute to Telangana Martyrs | CM Sri KCR Inaugurating the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial in Hyderabad. #తెలంగాణదశాబ్దిఉత్సవాలు #TelanganaFormationDay https://t.co/kHiks3KzAj — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 22, 2023

Addressing the gathering later, Rao recalled his bittersweet memories, saying that he felt very sad about the sacrifices of students for the sake of Telangana statehood. He, however, felt happy over the rapid strides of progress Telangana has made during the last nine years.

“So many people suggested violent acts like burning buses etc during the separate statehood movement. I told them that path is not correct. The situation changed when I went on indefinite fast. Several students ended their lives. The sacrifices of students are never expected and they are unpredictable. We have provided jobs, houses and financial assistance to the kin of martyrs,” Rao said.

He felicitated the kin of Telangana martyrs Rao Srikantha Chary, Police Kistaiah, Venugopal Reddy, Siripuram Yadaiah and Yadireddy before the meeting. KCR assured that the names and photographs of around 600 to 700 martyrs would be placed at the Martyrs Memorial.

The Chief Minister briefly spoke about the two phases of the separate Telangana movement and also recalled his association with Prof K Jayashankar and the role played by Konda Laxman Bapuji. He said that the statehood struggle was one of the rarest movements in democratic India.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and all Ministers and officials held candles and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. The police fired in the air as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

ALSO READ | Corruption by KTR tripled cost of Martyrs Memorial, alleges TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: In a fitting tribute to Telangana martyrs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial - Telangana Amara Jyothi - on the banks of Hussainsagar at a glittering function. Tribute to Telangana Martyrs | CM Sri KCR Inaugurating the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial in Hyderabad. #తెలంగాణదశాబ్దిఉత్సవాలు #TelanganaFormationDay https://t.co/kHiks3KzAj — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 22, 2023 Addressing the gathering later, Rao recalled his bittersweet memories, saying that he felt very sad about the sacrifices of students for the sake of Telangana statehood. He, however, felt happy over the rapid strides of progress Telangana has made during the last nine years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “So many people suggested violent acts like burning buses etc during the separate statehood movement. I told them that path is not correct. The situation changed when I went on indefinite fast. Several students ended their lives. The sacrifices of students are never expected and they are unpredictable. We have provided jobs, houses and financial assistance to the kin of martyrs,” Rao said. He felicitated the kin of Telangana martyrs Rao Srikantha Chary, Police Kistaiah, Venugopal Reddy, Siripuram Yadaiah and Yadireddy before the meeting. KCR assured that the names and photographs of around 600 to 700 martyrs would be placed at the Martyrs Memorial. The Chief Minister briefly spoke about the two phases of the separate Telangana movement and also recalled his association with Prof K Jayashankar and the role played by Konda Laxman Bapuji. He said that the statehood struggle was one of the rarest movements in democratic India. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో శాసనమండలి ఛైర్మన్ శ్రీ గుత్తా సుఖేందర్ రెడ్డి, శాసనసభ స్పీకర్ శ్రీ పోచారం శ్రీనివాస్ రెడ్డి, మంత్రులు, ఎంపీలు, ఎమ్మెల్సీలు, ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, అధికారులు, తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు. pic.twitter.com/PJ7RzZ1xFM — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 22, 2023 Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and all Ministers and officials held candles and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. The police fired in the air as a mark of respect to the martyrs. ALSO READ | Corruption by KTR tripled cost of Martyrs Memorial, alleges TPCC chief