Home States Telangana

State can’t forget Telangana martyrs, govt supported their families: CM KCR

Addressing the gathering later, Rao recalled his bittersweet memories, saying that he felt very sad about the sacrifices of students for the sake of Telangana statehood.

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leads the gathering in paying tributes to Telangana martyrs by holding candles at the inauguration of the Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fitting tribute to Telangana martyrs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial - Telangana Amara Jyothi - on the banks of Hussainsagar at a glittering function.

Addressing the gathering later, Rao recalled his bittersweet memories, saying that he felt very sad about the sacrifices of students for the sake of Telangana statehood. He, however, felt happy over the rapid strides of progress Telangana has made during the last nine years.

“So many people suggested violent acts like burning buses etc during the separate statehood movement. I told them that path is not correct. The situation changed when I went on indefinite fast. Several students ended their lives. The sacrifices of students are never expected and they are unpredictable. We have provided jobs, houses and financial assistance to the kin of martyrs,” Rao said.

He felicitated the kin of Telangana martyrs Rao Srikantha Chary, Police Kistaiah, Venugopal Reddy, Siripuram Yadaiah and Yadireddy before the meeting. KCR assured that the names and photographs of around 600 to 700 martyrs would be placed at the Martyrs Memorial.

The Chief Minister briefly spoke about the two phases of the separate Telangana movement and also recalled his association with Prof K Jayashankar and the role played by Konda Laxman Bapuji. He said that the statehood struggle was one of the rarest movements in democratic India.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and all Ministers and officials held candles and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. The police fired in the air as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

ALSO READ | Corruption by KTR tripled cost of Martyrs Memorial, alleges TPCC chief

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martyrs Memorial - Telangana Amara Jyothi Telangana martyrs K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp