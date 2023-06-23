Telangana High Court asks TSPSC to explain flaws in conduct of examination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the Secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) why it had not carried out biometric verification of the candidates who attended the Group-I preliminary examination on June 11 and why their hall ticket numbers were not printed on the OMR sheets and why their photos were not included on the OMR sheets, which, according to the judge, were important in filtering out unsuitable candidates.

The judge also inquired with the TSPSC as to why it was unable to implement these measures while holding the Group-I preliminary examination, whereas all of these measures were implemented on December 16, 2022, when the Group-1 prelims were first held and then cancelled.

ALSO READ | 61 per cent candidates appear for TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam

The judge was hearing a petition filed by B Prashanth and two other Group-I aspirants from Siddipet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, seeking a direction to cancel the Group-I preliminary exam held on June 11 and reschedule it due to numerous flaws discovered during the examination.

ALSO READ | Telangana High Court refuses to stay Group-1 preliminary exam

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the TSPSC to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the OMR sheets provided to the candidates had no hall ticket numbers and photographs and adjourned the case after three weeks.

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the Secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) why it had not carried out biometric verification of the candidates who attended the Group-I preliminary examination on June 11 and why their hall ticket numbers were not printed on the OMR sheets and why their photos were not included on the OMR sheets, which, according to the judge, were important in filtering out unsuitable candidates. The judge also inquired with the TSPSC as to why it was unable to implement these measures while holding the Group-I preliminary examination, whereas all of these measures were implemented on December 16, 2022, when the Group-1 prelims were first held and then cancelled. ALSO READ | 61 per cent candidates appear for TSPSC Group 1 preliminary examgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge was hearing a petition filed by B Prashanth and two other Group-I aspirants from Siddipet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, seeking a direction to cancel the Group-I preliminary exam held on June 11 and reschedule it due to numerous flaws discovered during the examination. ALSO READ | Telangana High Court refuses to stay Group-1 preliminary exam After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the TSPSC to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the OMR sheets provided to the candidates had no hall ticket numbers and photographs and adjourned the case after three weeks.