Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks TSPSC to explain flaws in conduct of examination

The judge was hearing a petition filed by B Prashanth and two other Group-I aspirants from Siddipet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, seeking a direction to cancel the Group-I preliminary exam. 

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the Secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) why it had not carried out biometric verification of the candidates who attended the Group-I preliminary examination on June 11 and why their hall ticket numbers were not printed on the OMR sheets and why their photos were not included on the OMR sheets, which, according to the judge, were important in filtering out unsuitable candidates.

The judge also inquired with the TSPSC as to why it was unable to implement these measures while holding the Group-I preliminary examination, whereas all of these measures were implemented on December 16, 2022, when the Group-1 prelims were first held and then cancelled.

ALSO READ | 61 per cent candidates appear for TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam

The judge was hearing a petition filed by B Prashanth and two other Group-I aspirants from Siddipet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, seeking a direction to cancel the Group-I preliminary exam held on June 11 and reschedule it due to numerous flaws discovered during the examination.

ALSO READ | Telangana High Court refuses to stay Group-1 preliminary exam

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the TSPSC to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the OMR sheets provided to the candidates had no hall ticket numbers and photographs and adjourned the case after three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court TSPSC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp