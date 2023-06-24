17-year-old cancer-hit girl, parents die by suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A couple along with their daughter hanged themselves on a mango tree at Kothakaraigudem village in Penuballi mandal of the district on Friday. The victims, identified as Potru Krishnaiah, 40, his wife Suhasini and their daughter Amrutha, 17, took the extreme step soon after Amrutha had been diagnosed with a stomach tumour.

According to the information, Krishnaiah was a farmer and his son Kartheek is studying B Tech in Hyderabad. Amrutha completed intermediate and was waiting to join engineering. Two months ago, the couple had taken Amrutha to a private hospital in Tiruvur in Andhra Pradesh when she complained about stomach pain. The doctors who noticed a tumour in her stomach removed it and sent it for a biopsy.

The couple along with their daughter went to the hospital to meet the doctor concerned after they were informed of the arrival of test reports. The news that Amrutha had cancer and needed to undergo chemotherapy in Hyderabad left the three in utter shock. They came out from the hospital and bought three ropes and stools from a shop in Tiruvur. They reached a mango orchard located on the outskirts of their village and hanged themselves. The police sent the three bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

Two sisters attempt suicide with children

Two sisters along with their children jumped into the Ashok Sagar Lake in VI Town Police station limits here on Friday morning. While four of them were rescued by locals, a three-year-old boy is feared dead.

According to sub-inspector P Sai Kumar, G Nikhitha along with her two children and her sister Akshaya with her child jumped into the water unable to bear harassment by their husbands.

Pressure from husbands to sell house plots

According to the police, the father of the two women gave each of them a house plot measuring 200 square yards in the Kanteshwar area. Their husbands began exerting pressure on them to ask their father to sell the two plots and hand over the money to them. They did not have the heart to go to their father with their domestic problem. After much deliberation, they decided to die by suicide along with their children.

Nikhitha with her two children and Akshya along with her kid reached Ashok Sagar and jumped into the water. Locals who saw them jump into the water, rescued four of them and shifted them in autos to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad. Their condition is reported to be out of danger. Efforts were on to rescue the missing boy Chinna.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

