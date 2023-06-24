Home States Telangana

29-year-old woman in Telangana dies by suicide, live-streams final moments

Published: 24th June 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old woman died by suicide here after she was allegedly abused by her husband, and live-streamed her final moments on a social networking site, police said on Friday.

The woman hanged herself on June 20 night, they said.

The inter-faith couple got married five years ago and differences began cropping up between them in the last two years.

The woman alleged that her husband had verbally abused her over the phone.

The man, a DJ by profession, is currently working in a foreign country, police added.

A case was registered following a complaint from the victim's father.

The deceased's husband and her in-laws, who are now living in Rajasthan, are the accused in the case and efforts are on to question them, police said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

