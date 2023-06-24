7th century sculpture found in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A rare sculpture of Mahishasuramardhini belonging to the early Badami Chalukyan period was found on a plaque at Arepalli village of Duddeda mandal in Siddipet district by members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB).

According to the explorers, the stone plaque which measured 18x10x2 cm, was found inside the local temple of Lord Venkateshwara in the village, along with a tiny image of Alwar, which belonged to the 18th century.

The explorers told TNIE that the Mahishasuramardhini sculpture was a rare one and contained iconographic features like the goddess holding the tail of the demon and trampling its head with her right leg, piercing the body of the demon with a ‘Sula’ and holding ‘Sankhu’ and ‘Chakra’ with her additional right and left hands.

S Haragopal, the convener of KTCB, informed TNIE that based on the style of art of the sculpture which was bereft of any headgear and wearing minimum ornaments on the body, revealed that the sculpture belonged to the early Chalukyan period from the 7th Century AD.

He also said that this was the first sculpture of Mahishasuramardhini of the Badami Chalukyan era reported from Telangana so far. The team has requested the villagers of Arepally to preserve the sculptures for posterity.

