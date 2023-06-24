AIMIM chief questions track record of Opposition leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his apprehensions over the show of opposition unity in the meeting held in Patna on Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the track record of all the leaders who gathered in the capital city of Bihar.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was one of the attendees at the meeting, was the Railway minister when the Godhra riots occurred, but “continued his association with the BJP despite the massacre of Muslims”.

“Nitish Kumar became the chief minister because of his alliance with the BJP. He left the BJP and formed the Maha Gathbandhan, and then he left that alliance and again aligned with the BJP,” he pointed out. He questioned why Nitish Kumar couldn’t even visit his home district when communal riots took place there, and couldn’t go to a 100-year-old Madarsa which was burnt down in the riots.

Wondering if the Shiv Sena, another party that attended the Patna meeting, was really secular, he recalled how that party’s chief Uddhav Thackeray had stood up in the Maharashtra Assembly and said that his party was proud of demolishing the Babri Masjid.

“Let’s see what happens in the future. But if they try to project a PM’s face right now, it will be advantageous for Modi. In fact, Modi wants them to come up with a PM face so that he can take them down,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Expressing his apprehensions over the show of opposition unity in the meeting held in Patna on Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the track record of all the leaders who gathered in the capital city of Bihar. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was one of the attendees at the meeting, was the Railway minister when the Godhra riots occurred, but “continued his association with the BJP despite the massacre of Muslims”. “Nitish Kumar became the chief minister because of his alliance with the BJP. He left the BJP and formed the Maha Gathbandhan, and then he left that alliance and again aligned with the BJP,” he pointed out. He questioned why Nitish Kumar couldn’t even visit his home district when communal riots took place there, and couldn’t go to a 100-year-old Madarsa which was burnt down in the riots.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Wondering if the Shiv Sena, another party that attended the Patna meeting, was really secular, he recalled how that party’s chief Uddhav Thackeray had stood up in the Maharashtra Assembly and said that his party was proud of demolishing the Babri Masjid. “Let’s see what happens in the future. But if they try to project a PM’s face right now, it will be advantageous for Modi. In fact, Modi wants them to come up with a PM face so that he can take them down,” he said.