BRS believes in uniting people, not parties: KTR

Refuting the allegations of the Congress, he clarified that the BRS was not a B-team of the BJP.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

KTR, Rajnath

IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day leaders of various Opposition parties met in Patna, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reached Delhi on Friday where he declared that the pink party believes in uniting the people and not political parties against the incumbent Union government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on alienating Defence lands for road works in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said: “Uniting the people on an issue basis is the aim of the BRS. It is not uniting parties against the incumbent government.” 

The BRS working president also recalled the efforts made by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to spread the common agenda of the people across the country. Rama Rao, however, hastened to add that both the Congress and the BJP had failed the country on several fronts.

When asked how the BRS would pursue its agenda independently while regional parties are aligning with either the BJP or the Congress, Rama Rao responded, “BRS is now a national party, so the question is not applicable.”

He described Narendra Modi as the weakest Prime Minister the country has ever had. Rama Rao also alleged that the Centre never supported projects initiated by the Telangana government over the past nine years. “We once again urge the Centre to support the State’s projects. If they do not assist us, we will thoroughly expose them,”  he said.

Regarding the Ordinance against the Delhi government, Rama Rao stated that Congress had to answer why it was not supporting the ‘anti-federal Bill’ that the BJP-led Union government was trying to enforce on the people of the country.

Refuting the allegations of the Congress, he clarified that the BRS was not a B-team of the BJP. Rama Rao alleged, “In fact, it was the Congress and the BJP that jointly formed the government in Meghalaya. The Congress and the BJP joined hands in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha polls in 2019.”

He said that he would meet Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday and that he was also trying to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TAGS
BRS KT Rama Rao Rajnath Singh
