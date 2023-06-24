Home States Telangana

BRS MLA skips I-T summons

Published: 24th June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Marri Janardhan Reddy

BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Friday failed to appear before Income Tax officials as summoned, opting to send his auditor with a stack of documents instead.

According to reliable sources, the agency wasted no time in questioning the auditor regarding the extensive financial transactions undertaken by the MLA since 2020. The I-T sleuths also demanded the submission of I-T returns and account books pertaining to the real estate firms, textile companies, and other entities where the MLA holds directorial positions.

In an intensive operation spanning approximately 90 hours, the agency had recently conducted searches at Janardhan Reddy’s residence, offices, and a pipe manufacturing industry in Mahabunagar based on suspicions that substantial sums of cash had been funnelled into the real estate sector through these affiliated firms, allegedly accumulated from clients as unaccounted or black money.

Sources said that the I-T sleuths asked the auditor to provide details of the MLA’s family assets, financial records, and both personal and company I-T returns.

