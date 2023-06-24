Congress in touch with Sharmila over merger talks

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Friday confirmed that the grand old party was in touch with YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila. In an informal interaction with the media in Delhi, he said that before long a number of leaders from other parties would join the Congress.

The Congress sources said the party’s high command was planning to send Sharmila to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 2024 and in return seek her help in reviving the Congress that has almost become extinct in AP by leading it in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year.

A senior leader from AICC stated that the top leadership of the party is likely to discuss a merger of her party in Congress or fight elections together. According to him, if she agrees to go to the Rajya Sabha and lead the Congress in AP, the party was willing to allot three Assembly segments to her close followers. But Sharmila appears to have rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, the YSRTP chief tweeted denying the rumours of accepting the proposal to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. She said that she was always committed to the cause of Telangana and would continue to fight on behalf of the people of the State.

“Till the last breath, YS Sharmila Reddy will fight as the daughter of Telangana. There are efforts to create confusion among the people of Telangana by spreading canards. I want to tell them that instead of putting their focus on my political career, they should better concentrate on exposing KCR’s and his family members’ corruption. My future is with Telangana. My concern and struggle are for Telangana (sic),” she tweeted.

The speculation that she might join the Congress came after she called on KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru twice. When Bhongir MP and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a staunch loyalist of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy met Shiva Kumar, there was a buzz that he had discussed the Sharmila issue with him.

ALSO READ | It shows KCR is eyeing an alliance with BJP: AICC Telangana chief

The sources stated that Shiva Kumar told Venkat Reddy that the party leadership will discuss with party supremo Sonia Gandhi the proposal they have offered to Sharmila. The sources stated that when Sharmila met Shiva Kumar after the Karnataka election results, the KPCC president had asked her to consider an alliance with the Congress and the party might allot seven seats to her. But the party’s high command wants her to merge her party in the Congress and lead it in AP for which help the party would send her to Rajya Sabha.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had stated several times in the past that alliance with Sharmila’s party or its merger will never happen, but developments in Delhi are painting a different picture.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Friday confirmed that the grand old party was in touch with YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila. In an informal interaction with the media in Delhi, he said that before long a number of leaders from other parties would join the Congress. The Congress sources said the party’s high command was planning to send Sharmila to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 2024 and in return seek her help in reviving the Congress that has almost become extinct in AP by leading it in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year. A senior leader from AICC stated that the top leadership of the party is likely to discuss a merger of her party in Congress or fight elections together. According to him, if she agrees to go to the Rajya Sabha and lead the Congress in AP, the party was willing to allot three Assembly segments to her close followers. But Sharmila appears to have rejected the offer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the YSRTP chief tweeted denying the rumours of accepting the proposal to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. She said that she was always committed to the cause of Telangana and would continue to fight on behalf of the people of the State. “Till the last breath, YS Sharmila Reddy will fight as the daughter of Telangana. There are efforts to create confusion among the people of Telangana by spreading canards. I want to tell them that instead of putting their focus on my political career, they should better concentrate on exposing KCR’s and his family members’ corruption. My future is with Telangana. My concern and struggle are for Telangana (sic),” she tweeted. The speculation that she might join the Congress came after she called on KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru twice. When Bhongir MP and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a staunch loyalist of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy met Shiva Kumar, there was a buzz that he had discussed the Sharmila issue with him. ALSO READ | It shows KCR is eyeing an alliance with BJP: AICC Telangana chief The sources stated that Shiva Kumar told Venkat Reddy that the party leadership will discuss with party supremo Sonia Gandhi the proposal they have offered to Sharmila. The sources stated that when Sharmila met Shiva Kumar after the Karnataka election results, the KPCC president had asked her to consider an alliance with the Congress and the party might allot seven seats to her. But the party’s high command wants her to merge her party in the Congress and lead it in AP for which help the party would send her to Rajya Sabha. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had stated several times in the past that alliance with Sharmila’s party or its merger will never happen, but developments in Delhi are painting a different picture.