Don’t view KTR-Rajnath meeting through political prism: Telangana BJP president

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers in New Delhi should not be seen from a political perspective.

Speaking to the media after paying tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the BJP party office in Nampally on his death anniversary, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union ministers have always been open to discussions with the leaders of all political parties, and always accommodative in giving appointments to chief ministers and leaders of opposition parties.

The BJP leader, however, hit back at Rama Rao for criticising the Centre after meeting the Union ministers, asking the BRS leader to first show what development he has done in Telangana, and why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not spoken about the development of in the State at any forum in the last three years.

Referring to the State government organising Telangana formation celebrations, Sanjay wanted to know

“why decennial celebrations, when in reality it’s only nine years since the State was formed”.

Responding to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments on his “mental” condition, Sanjay said: “People who are well aware of Congress’ mental condition, have been giving their verdict in successive elections by not even letting their candidates secure their deposits in Huzurabad and Dubbak byelections.”

Sinking boat

When asked about the possibility of suspended BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao joining the Congress, he said that those who wish to join a sinking boat like Congress were free to do so.

He also rubbished the talk about a secret pact between BJP and BRS being the reason behind BRS MLC K Kavitha not being arrested in the Delhi liquor scam. “If she gets arrested and then immediately gets bail, even then you will say that a weak case was presented against Kavitha because BJP and BRS are together. Let the investigative agencies do their work,” he said.

During a meeting he had with the party leaders, he discussed several plans of the party, including BJP’s Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and BJP national president JP Nadda’s public meeting in Nagarkurnool on June 25.

BJP to host ‘Mera booth sabse mazboot’ events

As part of its plan to strengthen its base at the polling booth level, the BJP will be holding a ‘Mera booth sabse mazboot’ programme in all the Mandals across the State from June 29 till July 5. Around 800 full-timers from outside the State will visit Mandals to inspect and assess the strength and performance of all polling booths in a particular Mandal. They will hold a meeting in the mandal with all the booth committee members and leaders on the last day of the programme, and will then submit a report card to the party’s leadership.

