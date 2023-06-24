It shows KCR is eyeing an alliance with BJP: AICC Telangana chief
Stating that some senior leaders from both the BJP and the BRS were in touch with him, he said that soon those prominent leaders will join the grand old party.
Published: 24th June 2023 10:12 AM | Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:19 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Wondering why BRS working president KT Rama Rao met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a day when the opposition parties were putting up a united show against the BJP in Patna, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre said that the development shows how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was moving closer to the saffron party for a possible alliance between the two parties.
During an interaction with the media in New Delhi on Friday, he said: “The two parties are trying to make it look like a meeting that was held purely to discuss the developmental issues in Telangana. But, the real motive behind the meeting was to forge a friendly alliance. This why the Enforcement Directorate is delaying the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise scam.”