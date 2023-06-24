It shows KCR is eyeing an alliance with BJP: AICC Telangana chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering why BRS working president KT Rama Rao met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a day when the opposition parties were putting up a united show against the BJP in Patna, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre said that the development shows how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was moving closer to the saffron party for a possible alliance between the two parties.

During an interaction with the media in New Delhi on Friday, he said: “The two parties are trying to make it look like a meeting that was held purely to discuss the developmental issues in Telangana. But, the real motive behind the meeting was to forge a friendly alliance. This why the Enforcement Directorate is delaying the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise scam.”

