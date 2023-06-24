Justice league: Appointment of KNRUHS V-C challenged

By Express News Service

Appointment of KNRUHS V-C challenged

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday sought the response of the State government on a writ petition challenging the legality of the appointment of B Karunakar Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of the KNRUHS. Hearing the writ petition filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, Justice Kumar issued notices to the State government, KRUHS Chancellor represented by its Registrar and Dr Karunakar Reddy.

In its petition, the Association pointed out that as per the KNRUHS Act, the State Governor is the Chancellor of the University. The Association urged the court to issue an order setting aside the words “until further orders of the Government, whichever is earlier” in GO 29 dated June 30, 2020 as in violation of Para 1(b) of the Second Schedule of the Act.

Furnish reasons for delay in setting up ST panel, TS told

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday, directed the State government to furnish reasons for not constituting the Commission for Schedule Tribes, despite the tribal population being over 40 lahks. The bench sought a response from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Secretary, National Commission for STs and the Centre. Counsel Bhukya Mangilal Naik, appearing for the petitioner said that under the State Commission for ST (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Article 338(A) (9) of the Constitution, the State was required to form the ST panel but has not done so, despite nine years passing by.

HC urges arbitration on issue of territorial jurisdiction

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Friday directed the Peddapalli district revenue officials, judicial officers, and the Bar Association, as well as the district administrative judge to discuss the issue of the Court of JCJ and SCJ from being established within the territorial jurisdiction of Godavarikhani Courts.

The bench, hearing a writ petition filed by the Peddapalli Bar Association, directed the aforementioned to discuss the issue, come to a conclusion and place the report before the Court by August 8, 2023, the next date of hearing. The court instructed the registry to arrange a conference call with all concerned to discuss the matter.

