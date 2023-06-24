Home States Telangana

Justice league: Appointment of KNRUHS V-C challenged

The court instructed the registry to arrange a conference call with all concerned to discuss the matter.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Appointment of KNRUHS V-C challenged

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday sought the response of the State government on a writ petition challenging the legality of the appointment of B Karunakar Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of the KNRUHS. Hearing the writ petition filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, Justice Kumar issued notices to the State government,  KRUHS Chancellor represented by its Registrar and Dr Karunakar Reddy.

In its petition, the Association pointed out that as per the KNRUHS Act, the State Governor is the Chancellor of the University. The Association urged the court to issue an order setting aside the words “until further orders of the Government, whichever is earlier” in GO 29 dated June 30, 2020 as in violation of Para 1(b) of the Second Schedule of the Act.

Furnish reasons for delay in setting up ST panel, TS told

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday, directed the State government to furnish reasons for not constituting the Commission for Schedule Tribes, despite the tribal population being over 40 lahks. The bench sought a response from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Secretary, National Commission for STs and the Centre. Counsel Bhukya Mangilal Naik, appearing for the petitioner said that under the State Commission for ST (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Article 338(A) (9) of the Constitution, the State was required to form the ST panel but has not done so, despite nine years passing by.

HC urges arbitration on issue of territorial jurisdiction

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Friday directed the Peddapalli district revenue officials, judicial officers, and the Bar Association, as well as the district administrative judge to discuss the issue of the Court of JCJ and SCJ from being established within the territorial jurisdiction of Godavarikhani Courts.

The bench, hearing a writ petition filed by the Peddapalli Bar Association, directed the aforementioned to discuss the issue, come to a conclusion and place the report before the Court by August 8, 2023, the next date of hearing. The court instructed the registry to arrange a conference call with all concerned to discuss the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice league Telangana High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp