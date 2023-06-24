Home States Telangana

Ponguleti’s possible entry in Congress increases ticket aspirants’ anxiety

The family members of former minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy are also optimistic about obtaining the Palair ticket.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the Congress cadre is jubilant over former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy joining the party, aspirants, especially those defeated in the previous elections, are getting increasingly anxious about their chances of getting a ticket.

The announcement of a public meeting where Ponguleti would join the Congress in the presence of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on July 2 in Khammam has sent the party cadre into a celebratory mood. Reports say that the Congress has tentatively agreed to allocate eight out of the 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district to followers of Ponguleti.

Several leaders, including former MP Renuka Chowdary and former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar, are keen on contesting in the Assembly elections. Two prominent figures and numerous leaders who faced defeat in the previous elections are also vying for a ticket. Adavalli Krishna, a leader from Kothagudem, has been eyeing a ticket for the past two elections.

However, rumours suggest that Ponguleti himself may contest the Kothagudem. Renuka Chowdary is reportedly advocating in favour of Adavalli Krishna. Sources say that Renuka Chowdary is actively lobbying for tickets in Sattupalli, Kothagudem, and Khammam for her followers.

Sambani Chandrasekhar is also hopeful of securing a ticket, preferably from Palair or Sattupalli. Recently joined Congress member Matta Dayanad is aspiring for the Sattupalli (SC reserved) ticket, while another party leader has set his sights on Palair. The family members of former minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy are also optimistic about obtaining the Palair ticket.

Amidst fierce competition for tickets, concerns are arising among some Congress leaders regarding the allocation of eight seats to Ponguleti. When contacted, Adavalli Krishna expressed confidence, stating, “Surveys are in my favour, and I hope that the high command will consider me for Kothagudem.”

