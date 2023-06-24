Home States Telangana

‘Socialist’, ‘Secular’ to be back in Telangana school textbooks

This circular was issued in response to a recent controversy surrounding the omission of the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ from the printed preamble in the same textbook.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

textbooks

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Friday issued a circular to the DEOs, directing them to download the image of the amended preamble and have it pasted on the cover page of the Class X Social Studies textbook.

This circular was issued in response to a recent controversy surrounding the omission of the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ from the printed preamble in the same textbook. The circular explained that the oversight occurred during the process of redesigning the textbook, resulting in the image of the original preamble being used instead of the amended version. It was signed by M Radha Reddy, the Director of SCERT.

ALSO READ | 'Socialist', 'Secular' vanish from Preamble in Telangana textbook cover

Furthermore, the circular directed all headmasters and principals of high schools, regardless of management type, to ensure that the amended image of the preamble is promptly pasted onto the Class X Social Studies textbooks provided to the schools. It emphasised the importance of submitting the compliance report to SCERT without fail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCERT Telangana school textbooks Socialist
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp