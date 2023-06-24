‘Socialist’, ‘Secular’ to be back in Telangana school textbooks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Friday issued a circular to the DEOs, directing them to download the image of the amended preamble and have it pasted on the cover page of the Class X Social Studies textbook.

This circular was issued in response to a recent controversy surrounding the omission of the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ from the printed preamble in the same textbook. The circular explained that the oversight occurred during the process of redesigning the textbook, resulting in the image of the original preamble being used instead of the amended version. It was signed by M Radha Reddy, the Director of SCERT.

Furthermore, the circular directed all headmasters and principals of high schools, regardless of management type, to ensure that the amended image of the preamble is promptly pasted onto the Class X Social Studies textbooks provided to the schools. It emphasised the importance of submitting the compliance report to SCERT without fail.

