Telangana govt announces 30 per cent increase in travel allowances of employees

The conveyance allowance for blind, hearing impaired and physically handicapped employees is enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday showered several sops on its employees including enhancement of travelling and conveyance allowance by 30 per cent. According to a GO, the transport allowance to employees under transfer is enhanced by 30%. Drivers/lift operators will be paid Rs 150 per attending holiday turn duty.

Besides, special compensatory allowance to the employees working in Scheduled Areas is enhanced by 30%.  The conveyance allowance for blind, hearing impaired and physically handicapped employees is enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

The house building advance limit enhanced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the motor car advance limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, the motorcycle advance limit from Rs 80,000 to Rs one lakh and the marriage advance for female children enhanced from Rs one lakh to Rs four lakh and for male children from Rs 75,000 to Rs three lakh.

The  Incentive to the employees working in all State Training Institutions is enhanced by 30%, and special pays to the cops working in Grey Hounds, Intelligence, Traffic, CID, OCTOPUS and Anti Naxalite Squad is continued on the

Revised Pay Scales of 2020, death relief in respect of pensioners enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. In addition, 15% special pay was sanctioned to all the categories of employees working in the Protocol Department. Most of these benefits were recommended by the first Pay Revision Commission. However, the government did not implement this at the time of announcing the new PRC to the employees.

