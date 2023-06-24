Telangana govt to recruit 1,827 staff nurses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government announced the recruitment of 1,827 posts of staff nurses under the Director of Medical Education through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. On June 22, a government order was issued by the Finance Department to initiate the process.

The recruitment drive is in addition to the previously released notification for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses across all departments. During the announcement, Health Minister Harish Rao stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision of establishing a medical college in the district is rapidly becoming a reality.

He highlighted that while Telangana had only 5 medical colleges before its formation, the number has now reached 26. Furthermore, he mentioned that plans were underway to establish eight more medical colleges in the coming years. These efforts aim to bring super speciality medical services closer to the underprivileged and provide greater access to medical education for the children of Telangana.

