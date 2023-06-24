Telangana HC gives govt two months to make panels on police accountability functional

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday instructed the State government to ensure that the offices of the State Security Commission (SSC) and the District Police Complaints Authority (PCA) are fully operational within a two-month timeframe.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, issued the orders.

During the hearing, A Santosh Kumar, Special Government Pleader (SGP) attached to the office of the Advocate General, informed the court that the State government has initiated steps to establish the SSC and PCA.

Santosh Kumar presented a copy of the proposal dated June 21, 2023, which was submitted to the State government by the DGP, outlining the allocation of secretarial staff for the SSC, including an administrative officer, a senior superintendent, and two senior reporters from the Intelligence Department.

“This document indicates that the office of the State Security Commission will be operational soon, pending approval from the government,” the SGP said, requesting a three-month period to furnish information regarding the progress made in establishing the SSC and PCA offices.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL initiated by the conversion of a letter submitted by M Padmanabha Reddy, a retired IFS officer. Padmanabha Reddy argued that in accordance with Supreme Court orders, the State government must form the SSC to prevent undue influence or pressure on the State police.

The SSC is tasked with addressing complaints against IPS officers. Additionally, the Police Complaints Authority is responsible for handling public complaints against police officers up to the rank of DSP at the district level. The PCA aims to provide a platform for citizens to report grievances against errant police officers, thereby curbing misconduct against the general public.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court issued a strict ultimatum to the State government, demanding the appointment of secretarial staff for the SSC and PCA and ensuring their full functionality within a two-month timeframe. The case was adjourned to August 24, 2023, to assess the progress made by the State government in complying with the court’s order.

