Telangana High Court not happy with HCA president Azhar’s reply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday appeared before the Telangana High Court in a contempt case filed against him for willful disobedience in complying with court orders in allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association (NDCA) to participate in league matches.

The contempt case against Azharuddin stems from the fact that, as president of HCA, he failed to issue registration cards for Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 to the NDCA, despite specific directions from the high court. Furthermore, it was said that Azharuddin and other members refused to comply with the court orders and that they had issued a press release requesting that candidates from the NDCA come to the HCA to choose a squad.

On April 28, while dealing with a contempt petition filed by the NDCA, HC single judge Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar summoned Azhar and explain why the court orders had not been implemented. Azharuddin stated that he could not make a decision on the court orders on his own.The court was unsatisfied with the reply and ordered Azharuddin to return on August 4.

HYDERABAD: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday appeared before the Telangana High Court in a contempt case filed against him for willful disobedience in complying with court orders in allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association (NDCA) to participate in league matches. The contempt case against Azharuddin stems from the fact that, as president of HCA, he failed to issue registration cards for Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 to the NDCA, despite specific directions from the high court. Furthermore, it was said that Azharuddin and other members refused to comply with the court orders and that they had issued a press release requesting that candidates from the NDCA come to the HCA to choose a squad. On April 28, while dealing with a contempt petition filed by the NDCA, HC single judge Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar summoned Azhar and explain why the court orders had not been implemented. Azharuddin stated that he could not make a decision on the court orders on his own.The court was unsatisfied with the reply and ordered Azharuddin to return on August 4.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });