Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court not happy with HCA president Azhar’s reply

The court was unsatisfied with the reply and ordered Azharuddin to return on August 4.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)t

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday appeared before the Telangana High Court in a contempt case filed against him for willful disobedience in complying with court orders in allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association (NDCA) to participate in league matches.

The contempt case against Azharuddin stems from the fact that, as president of HCA, he failed to issue registration cards for Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 to the NDCA, despite specific directions from the high court. Furthermore, it was said that Azharuddin and other members refused to comply with the court orders and that they had issued a press release requesting that candidates from the NDCA come to the HCA to choose a squad.

On April 28, while dealing with a contempt petition filed by the NDCA, HC single judge Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar summoned Azhar and explain why the court orders had not been implemented. Azharuddin stated that he could not make a decision on the court orders on his own.The court was unsatisfied with the reply and ordered Azharuddin to return on August 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Mohammed Azharuddin Hyderabad Cricket Association
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp