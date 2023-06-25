Home States Telangana

AICC Telangana general secretary Thakre sets the cat among the pigeons

The  BJP leaders believe that Thakre’s mind games are solely to demoralise the cadre while testing the loyalty of some leaders who have been uncomfortable in the BJP.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 11:01 AM

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary and party’s in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre has set the proverbial cat among the pigeons in the State with his statements. Thakre has not even spared BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao from his verbal jousts, claiming that the BRS was trying to ally with the BJP as it feared defeat. To support his claim, Thakre cited the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao to Delhi as proof.

He also commented that prominent BJP leaders like DK Aruna, Vijayashanti, Eatala Rajender, and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy were likely to join the Congress. This led to chaos in the saffron party camp, forcing the BJP leaders named by Thakre to issue clarifications.

Analysts believe that there is a clear political strategy in Thakre’s claims. While the BJP leaders have been condemning the claims made by the AICC leader, the party cadre has been caught off guard. The  BJP leaders believe that Thakre’s mind games are solely to demoralise the cadre while testing the loyalty of some leaders who have been uncomfortable in the BJP.

Thakre also challenged KCR by saying that he would quit politics if the BRS wins even one seat in his native Maharashtra. Additionally, the veteran leader from the grand old party went public in confirming that the Congress high command was in touch with YSRTP president YS Sharmila.

Thakre’s remarks have not only enthused the party cadre but have also shifted the spotlight to the Congress, a development every political party wishes for ahead of elections.

