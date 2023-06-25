BJP turns focus to Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, newcomers on edge

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the BJP central leadership sets its eyes on the Lok Sabha elections and drops subtle hints that it may not bother much about the outcome of the Assembly elections in Telangana, those who joined the saffron party hoping that it would put up a spirited fight to defeat the BRS are now on edge.

The BJP’s priority is to come to power at the Centre for the third time, and this time it may need more seats from the South than in the past. As the party’s fortunes seem to be not so encouraging in the South following its debacle in Karnataka, the party honchos are redrafting their strategy, which emphasises winning a maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, even at the cost of the party’s prospects in States where it is in opposition, such as Telangana.

The leaders who recently joined the ranks of the BJP with the single-minded agenda of unseating the BRS government are now on edge as the BJP appears to be suddenly losing interest in fighting K Chandrasekhar Rao.

They notice a change in the stance of the BJP after its debacle in the Munugode byelection last year and the drubbing it received at the hands of the Congress in neighbouring Karnataka. The party’s national leadership seems to have concluded that if they focus all their energies on the Assembly elections in Telangana, it would result in neglecting their efforts to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in other States, which might prove disastrous to their overall plans.

A former legislator said that regional parties in power in various states may help the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, depending on the situation in 2024, and Telangana may not be an exception. With their support, the BJP could focus on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to invigorate its party workers.

The party workers are down but not out, following the setbacks the party suffered in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.With the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle falling into place, those who recently joined the BJP are now wondering whether it would be wise for them to continue in the party or whether they should look for a party that fights against the BRS chief.

While this is the case, the BJP’s ambition of increasing its tally of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana may not be a primrose path. With Congress’ prospects on the rise, the party leaders would spare no efforts to secure as many Lok Sabha seats as possible, as they are also keen on coming to power at the Centre. Those who want to distance themselves from KCR’s company are now looking at the Congress, whose prospects have become brighter recently, rather than the BJP.

They now view with growing suspicion the sudden thaw in relations between the BJP and the BRS. They find it strange that the BRS should aim its guns at the BJP and target the Congress. They believe there is more to it than meets the eye behind the BRS’s silence regarding the BJP.

Party changes tactics catches leaders in flux

The leaders who recently joined the ranks of the BJP with the single-minded agenda of unseating the BRS government are now on edge as the saffron party leadership appears to be suddenly losing interest in fighting K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: As the BJP central leadership sets its eyes on the Lok Sabha elections and drops subtle hints that it may not bother much about the outcome of the Assembly elections in Telangana, those who joined the saffron party hoping that it would put up a spirited fight to defeat the BRS are now on edge. The BJP’s priority is to come to power at the Centre for the third time, and this time it may need more seats from the South than in the past. As the party’s fortunes seem to be not so encouraging in the South following its debacle in Karnataka, the party honchos are redrafting their strategy, which emphasises winning a maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, even at the cost of the party’s prospects in States where it is in opposition, such as Telangana. The leaders who recently joined the ranks of the BJP with the single-minded agenda of unseating the BRS government are now on edge as the BJP appears to be suddenly losing interest in fighting K Chandrasekhar Rao.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They notice a change in the stance of the BJP after its debacle in the Munugode byelection last year and the drubbing it received at the hands of the Congress in neighbouring Karnataka. The party’s national leadership seems to have concluded that if they focus all their energies on the Assembly elections in Telangana, it would result in neglecting their efforts to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in other States, which might prove disastrous to their overall plans. A former legislator said that regional parties in power in various states may help the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, depending on the situation in 2024, and Telangana may not be an exception. With their support, the BJP could focus on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to invigorate its party workers. The party workers are down but not out, following the setbacks the party suffered in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.With the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle falling into place, those who recently joined the BJP are now wondering whether it would be wise for them to continue in the party or whether they should look for a party that fights against the BRS chief. While this is the case, the BJP’s ambition of increasing its tally of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana may not be a primrose path. With Congress’ prospects on the rise, the party leaders would spare no efforts to secure as many Lok Sabha seats as possible, as they are also keen on coming to power at the Centre. Those who want to distance themselves from KCR’s company are now looking at the Congress, whose prospects have become brighter recently, rather than the BJP. They now view with growing suspicion the sudden thaw in relations between the BJP and the BRS. They find it strange that the BRS should aim its guns at the BJP and target the Congress. They believe there is more to it than meets the eye behind the BRS’s silence regarding the BJP. Party changes tactics catches leaders in flux The leaders who recently joined the ranks of the BJP with the single-minded agenda of unseating the BRS government are now on edge as the saffron party leadership appears to be suddenly losing interest in fighting K Chandrasekhar Rao