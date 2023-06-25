Eatala meets Nadda amidst ‘friendly fire’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to apprise him of the prevailing situation of the party in Telangana.

According to sources, Rajender, during his meeting with Nadda, is learnt to have sought more responsibility in the party’s election campaign and stressed the need for setting up of a campaign committee under a chairman.

The two leaders also expressed the view that the party’s campaign was not on the right path, and that it was high time the leadership took a decision to send a clear signal to the people that BJP was indeed serious about fighting the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rajagopal, who spoke to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made it clear that he and Telangana activists like Rajender will not hesitate to take a decision to save the State from ‘one family’s corrupt rule’.

In a message to his followers, he said that there was no going back on his fight with the ruling BRS government, and that he joined the BJP because Shah inducted him into the party in a public meeting held in Munugode.

“The Munugode by-election is being discussed across the country. We had seen how KCR had sent all his MLAs, making each of them in-charge of a village, spending thousands of crores to defeat me. But I had the moral victory,” he said, adding that he joined the BJP because he really believed that BJP was the only party which could take on the BRS in the State. There is nothing I want other than defeating KCR,” Rajagopal added.

On the rumours making rounds that he was in consultation with the Congress, he said that the very reason why he came out of the Congress, was because he felt that the grand old party couldn’t defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Conceding that BJP had difficulty in taking decisions at the right time, he said that the people were losing confidence in BJP’s commitment to take on the BRS, especially after the delay in arresting BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, and also in taking action against the chief minister with regard to the allegations of corruptions in various projects and welfare schemes.

Senior BJP leader M Vijayashanthi condemned the comments made by Telangana AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Friday, claiming that the Congress was in touch with her to induct her back into the party. She felt that Manikrao owed her an apology for his statement.

Kishan rushes to join meet

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy too had to rush to New Delhi by cancelling all his programmes in Hyderabad on Saturday after he received a call from the party high command. He along with BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh also attended the meetings

