Home States Telangana

Eatala meets Nadda amidst ‘friendly fire’

She felt that Manikrao owed her an apology for his statement.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to apprise him of the prevailing situation of the party in Telangana.

According to sources, Rajender, during his meeting with Nadda, is learnt to have sought more responsibility in the party’s election campaign and stressed the need for setting up of a campaign committee under a chairman.

The two leaders also expressed the view that the party’s campaign was not on the right path, and that it was high time the leadership took a decision to send a clear signal to the people that BJP was indeed serious about fighting the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rajagopal, who spoke to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made it clear that he and Telangana activists like Rajender will not hesitate to take a decision to save the State from ‘one family’s corrupt rule’.

In a message to his followers, he said that there was no going back on his fight with the ruling BRS government, and that he joined the BJP because Shah inducted him into the party in a public meeting held in Munugode.

“The Munugode by-election is being discussed across the country. We had seen how KCR had sent all his MLAs, making each of them in-charge of a village, spending thousands of crores to defeat me. But I had the moral victory,” he said, adding that he joined the BJP because he really believed that BJP was the only party which could take on the BRS in the State. There is nothing I want other than defeating KCR,” Rajagopal added.

On the rumours making rounds that he was in consultation with the Congress, he said that the very reason why he came out of the Congress, was because he felt that the grand old party couldn’t defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Conceding that BJP had difficulty in taking decisions at the right time, he said that the people were losing confidence in BJP’s commitment to take on the BRS, especially after the delay in arresting BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, and also in taking action against the chief minister with regard to the allegations of corruptions in various projects and welfare schemes.

Senior BJP leader M Vijayashanthi condemned the comments made by Telangana AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Friday, claiming that the Congress was in touch with her to induct her back into the party. She felt that Manikrao owed her an apology for his statement.

Kishan rushes to join meet

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy too had to rush to New Delhi by cancelling all his programmes in Hyderabad on Saturday after he received a call from the party high command. He along with BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh also attended the meetings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender JP Nadda BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp