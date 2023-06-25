Home States Telangana

ECI team checks poll preparedness

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary assured the ECI delegation of all logistical support to conduct the elections smoothly.

Published: 25th June 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, held a three-day meeting on poll preparedness with senior officials from different enforcement agencies, district Collectors, Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari met the delegation from ECI on Saturday to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary assured the ECI delegation of all logistical support to conduct the elections smoothly.

Over the last three days, the ECI delegation had held meetings with top officials from the Income Tax department (CBDT), Narcotics Control Board (NCB), Excise department, State GST-CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF and the State Commercial Tax department with a view to curtail the use of money power in the elections.

Furthermore, the ECI delegation convened crucial meetings with district Collectors and CPs/SPs from all 33 districts of Telangana to discuss poll preparedness ahead and progress of the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls for 2023.

