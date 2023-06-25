Home States Telangana

GITAM varsity launches liberal arts programme

Published: 25th June 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM University

GITAM University, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM (deemed to be) University recently implemented the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), commencing from the academic year 2023-24. As part of the new policy, GITAM has introduced a liberal arts programme that provides students with the flexibility to choose majors and minors from 25 different disciplines across the domains of sciences, management, humanities, and social sciences. Dr C Udaya Kumar, the director of admissions at GITAM Hyderabad, announced this development during a media briefing held in Karimnagar.

Under the NEP, GITAM has designed an undergraduate course structure that includes a three-year graduation program followed by an additional fourth year of honours courses. This extended fourth year aims to benefit students who wish to pursue higher education or seek employment opportunities abroad.

The admission process for the academic year 2023-24 is currently underway, with an online entrance test scheduled for July 2. The university also offers fee concessions through scholarships based on merit and need, specifically for students whose parents have an annual income below Rs 12 lakh. GITAM has allocated Rs 30 crore for scholarships in the ongoing academic year, following the provision of Rs 23 crore in the previous year.

TAGS
GITAM University NEP liberal arts programme
