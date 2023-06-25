Home States Telangana

If no deal, why is Kavitha free, Thakre asks BJP, BRS

Thakre said that BRS pretends enmity with BJP but the two parties are friends in secret.

Published: 25th June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS government in the State and BJP-led Union government of striking a “dark deal”, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday questioned the two parties as to why there was no action against MLC K Kavitha if there was no such deal between them. “What message does BRS want to send as its working president KT Rama Rao met BJP top leaders like Amit Shah when the united Opposition held a meeting in Bihar?” Thakre asked, addressing a Youth Congress meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. 

Thakre said that BRS pretends enmity with BJP but the two parties are friends in secret. He said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao supported all the decisions of the BJP government and predicted that this support would continue. He advised Youth Congress workers to highlight the “dark deal” between the BJP and BRS to the people.

