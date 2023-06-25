KCR to launch podu land patta distribution from June 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will start off the distribution of podu land pattas to tribals in Asifabad district headquarters on June 30. Elsewhere in the State, Ministers and MLAs will simultaneously distribute pattas to the beneficiaries in their respective Assembly constituencies and districts across the state on the same day. Earlier, the State government had announced that the patta distribution programme would be initiated on June 24. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the programme was postponed to June 30.

In the wake of the visit of a team of Election Commission of India officials to Telangana to conduct training classes for Collectors for two days (Friday and Saturday) and the Bakrid festival on June 29, the State government postponed the patta distribution programme to June 30. During his visit, the CM will inaugurate the newly-constructed Kumurambheem-Asifabad District Integrated Collectorate Office Complex and district SP office on June 30.

