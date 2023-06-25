Home States Telangana

KP Chowdary case: Police teams to focus on list of 300 drug consumers

During his custody, KP Chowdary provided information regarding his contacts, WhatsApp groups, party invitees and shared several pictures.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the arrest of producer KP Chowdary in a drug-related case, the police have assembled teams to focus on the list of approximately 300 consumers that were identified during his two-day custody. Additionally, there were rumours circulating on social media linking Tollywood celebrity Ashu Reddy to the case involving KP Chowdary. However, Ashu Reddy vehemently denied these claims, expressing her strong disapproval of such false accusations.

During his custody, KP Chowdary provided information regarding his contacts, WhatsApp groups, party invitees and shared several pictures. However, when questioned about his connections with celebrities and their potential involvement in drug consumption, the police refrained from providing any comments. KP Chowdary was taken into custody by the Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths and presented before the court on Saturday.

Furthermore, KP Chowdary’s mobile phone, which was examined during the interrogation, contained multiple contacts related to his cocaine consumers, from whom he sourced the drug in Goa. The investigating teams are actively pursuing three main aspects of the case: the procurement of drugs, their distribution, and the consumers involved. Allegedly, a storage facility located on the outskirts of the city, where KP Chowdary stored the drugs he procured from Goa, has also been identified.

