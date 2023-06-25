Home States Telangana

KTR asks Hardeep Singh Puri to release funds for urban projects

The State government had already submitted a DPR for these projects.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Requesting the Union government’s assistance in various urban development projects being undertaken by the Telangana government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao met Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rama Rao presented several requests to the Union Minister, seeking assistance in areas such as improving public transportation and the road network in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), making Hyderabad a cleaner city, and enhancing solid and liquid waste management.

Accompanied by MPs G Ranjith Reddy and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the Telangana minister submitted eight representations, along with detailed project reports (DPRs) and financial estimates of the proposed and ongoing projects. He mentioned the required share from the Union government for each of these projects, aimed at alleviating the pressures on the growing urban agglomeration.

Minister KT Rama Rao meets
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Regarding public transportation, he emphasised the need for speedy approval of the 26-kilometre Hyderabad Metro Rail line from BHEL to Lakdikapul and the five-kilometre line from Nagole to LB Nagar. The State government had already submitted a DPR for these projects.He also sought financial assistance for the development of a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Kokapet, which is emerging as the new Central Business District on the west side of Hyderabad.

The preliminary estimate for the MRTS is Rs 3,050 crore. He sought a financial contribution of Rs 450 crore from the Centre.In terms of improving connectivity with missing link roads up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Rama Rao highlighted the identification of 104 additional corridors that require an estimated amount of Rs 2,400 crore. He urged the Union government to contribute Rs 800 crore.

Regarding cleanliness and waste management, he asked Puri for financial support from the Union government for the scientific treatment and disposal of legacy leachate, procurement of tertiary vehicles with closed containers and the development of modern transfer stations. He mentioned that Rs 3,722.82 crore would be required for three STP clusters under the proposed Sanitation Project - Development of Sewer Network Infrastructure for Liquid Waste Collection at HUA. He requested the Union government to sanction 20 per cent of the project cost, which amounts to Rs 744.56 crore.

Rama Rao also informed Puri about the blueprint of the Sanitation Innovation Hub developed by the State government in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of India. Puri expressed admiration for this initiative and acknowledged that the Sanitation Hub, with its innovative concepts, will address numerous challenges in the development of municipalities. He urged the State government to share its innovative ideas and provide further details at an upcoming meeting organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Furthermore, Rama Rao urged the Centre to introduce a National Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme similar to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to assist the urban poor in the country.

