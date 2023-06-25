Home States Telangana

‘No Bag Day’ brings back fun element in Telangana schools

School children play at Mahbubia Girls High School on the first No Bag Day on Saturday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students in schools across the state recently enjoyed a refreshing change as they celebrated the first No Bag Day of the year on Saturday. This initiative, introduced by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), aims to provide students, teachers, and parents with a respite from the usual classwork and alleviate the burden of heavy school bags. As part of this programme, students from Class I to X will have ten bagless days throughout the academic year, with the freedom to go without bags on every fourth Saturday of the month.

While the SCERT has provided detailed guidelines for conducting activities on these days, each school organised unique and engaging programmes for their students. For instance, at the Government Primary School in Wargal, located in Siddipet district, vegetable day celebrations were held. Students from classes 1 to 5 were introduced to various types of vegetables, fruits, and crops, promoting awareness about their nutritional benefits and health advantages. Teachers procured these vegetables from the market and showed them to the students. Additionally, some rare vegetables were also brought in and later distributed among the students, offering them a hands-on learning experience.

On the other hand, Mahbubia Girls Primary School took a different approach by granting the girls the freedom to pursue their interests. Throughout the day, the girls engaged in a variety of enjoyable activities such as puzzles, games, crafting, drawing, and exploring their hobbies. “The No Bag Day proved to be a special occasion for the girls, allowing them to unwind and tap into their creative sides,” Principal P Subharani said.

“The day also provided much-needed mental relaxation for the teachers, who were able to take a break from their regular intense teaching hours.” Inspired by the success of the first No Bag Day, the teachers have already started planning new and exciting activities for the upcoming No Bag Saturday next month.

