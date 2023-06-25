Sharmila likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul next week

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila is expected to visit New Delhi next week to confer with top Congress leaders — Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, she received an invitation through Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar. This development has set the speculation mill rolling. There are now reports that Sharmila might agree to the Congress’ proposal to merge her party or be an alliance partner.

When Sharmila met Shivakumar after the Karnataka polls, she reportedly put forth her proposal for alliance in Telangana and sought seven seats for her party. But the grand old party wants her to move to Andhra Pradesh and work there. In return, the Congress would nominate her to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. However, Sharmila reportedly refused to operate in AP and wanted to be in alliance with the party in Telangana. The reaction of Congress leaders to the possibility of a merger or alliance with YSRTP has been mixed.

There were some leaders who welcomed her to work with Telangana Congress but TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and his camp were against Sharmila’s entry into the party. They want her to work in AP as she would be more acceptable there than here because of her family’s Andhra origin.

Meanwhile, the party’s high command has summoned key leaders in Telangana to New Delhi on Monday. They will be meeting AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi among others. They would focus on the leaders who would be joining the party soon.

The sources said that Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, is also likely to be in New Delhi on Monday and discuss the admission of leaders from other parties into Telangana Congress including YS Sharmila.

The sources said that after the Telangana Congress leaders meeting, the high command might inform Sharmila to go over to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence or the AICC office. It is for the first time that any member of YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s family would be meeting Sonia Gandhi after his untimely death in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009, and after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sent to prison.

