Home States Telangana

Telangana first to implement biodiversity action plan

Telangana would be the first State in the country to prepare such a State-level biodiversity action plan, incorporating resource mobilisation strategy.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana first to implement biodiversity action plan

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Biodiversity Board, in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the Biodiversity Finance Initiative Project (BIOFIN). This is a unique effort post the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF). Telangana would be the first State in the country to prepare such a State-level biodiversity action plan, incorporating a resource mobilisation strategy.

BIOFIN was initiated ten years ago at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP-11, held in Hyderabad. The UNDP and the European Commission recognised the need to divert more finance from all possible sources towards implementation of global and national biodiversity goals, and related targets and commitments.

Telangana is known for its rich heritage of agro-biodiversity and the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) has made concerted efforts towards furthering the agenda of biodiversity conservation in the State. The TSBB is a perfect partner to leverage outreach in the public and private sectors to implement BIOFIN finance solutions on ‘mainstreaming biodiversity in public finance (agriculture sector), access and benefit sharing, and corporate social responsibility’  with a view to prepare a resource mobilisation strategy to implement the action plan.

The project launch and implementation activities will now begin with the signing of Letter of Agreement by the UNDP and the TSBB in the presence of Dr Rajat Kumar, Chairman TSBB, and Special Chief Secretary Dr Ruchi Pant, UNDP Climate Adaptation head. The Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of ASCI is acting as a knowledge partner in the preparation of the Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Biodiversity Board United Nations Development Programme Biodiversity Finance Initiative Project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp