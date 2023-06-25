Telangana HC orders protection of State-owned lands in Kukatpally, status report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to prevent encroachment of all government lands situated in various survey numbers of Kukatpally village, specifically under Phase-XV of Balanagar mandal while submitting a status report by July 27 on the measures taken to prevent grabbing of public land.

The directives were given to the GHMC Commissioner, Medchal Malkajgiri district Collector, GHMC’s Kukatpally Circle Zonal Commissioner, and the GHMC’s Moosapet division Deputy Commissioner.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the Community Organisation of People’s Emancipation, represented by U Siva Prasad, seeking a stay on all future constructions in Survey Nos. 912P, 913P, 941P, 944P, and 945 to 962, as well as 964P of Kukatpally village under Phase-XV of Balanagar mandal, Rangareddy district. As an immediate action, the court ordered the release of approximately 87,555 sq yd of open spaces, parkland, and roads.

During the hearing, counsel Kamalakara Rao Bathina, representing the petitioners, informed the court about the unauthorised construction of a temple on the encroached lands. He said that the structure was ready to house the deity without obtaining proper permission.

Standing counsel for the GHMC submitted a counter-affidavit, stating that the respondents were actively working to protect open spaces and public roads in Kukatpally from land grabbers.In response to the arguments presented by counsels representing both parties, the court issued its order prohibiting any further constructions and directing the respondents to furnish a status report on their actions by July 27, 2023.

