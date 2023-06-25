Home States Telangana

Telangana student ends life after losing Rs 46K in online betting

The body was shifted to Narsampet Government Hospital for postmortem examination. Police are investigating the case.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 20-year-old youth hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room after losing Rs 46,000 in a single session in an online betting game at Appalaraopet village in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal district early on Saturday.

Nekkonda SI Shaik Johny Basha identified the youth as B Uday Bhaskar, a second-year ITI student in Narsampet. The SI said that Bhaskar used his mother’s phone to place bets in the online game as it was linked to her bank account.

Bhaskar's father Kamalakar saw him hanging from the ceiling and called the police who registered a case under Section 174 CrPC.

The SI said that Bhaskar used his mother’s phone to place bets in the online game as it was linked to her bank account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

