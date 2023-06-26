Home States Telangana

Assembly polls: Congress, BJP drama shifts to Delhi

On the other hand, the Congress leaders held discussions on inducting those from BJP and BRS to strengthen the party ahead of Assembly elections.

Published: 26th June 2023

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
HYDERABAD: The political activity of the State has shifted to Delhi with the leaders of both the Congress and the BJP holding crucial discussions with their national leaders on the upcoming Assembly poll strategy. BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy conveyed to the leadership their worries about the lack of interest among leaders from other parties in joining the party. On the other hand, the Congress leaders held discussions on inducting those from BJP and BRS to strengthen the party ahead of the Assembly elections. The mood in the two camps is different.

While the Telangana Congress is upbeat in the backdrop of the Karnataka victory, the morale in the State BJP is anything but gloomy. Eatala and Rajagopal Reddy attended a series of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP  President JP Nadda and organising Secretary BL Santosh. The two who are unhappy with the current developments in the State party, reportedly discussed several issues.                              

They stated that they informed Amit Shah and Nadda about the need to take on the BRS government as well as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They warned that the leaders who are against the BRS would shift their loyalty to other parties, instead of the BJP, if the leadership does not change its soft stand on the ruling party.

One of the BJP leaders held a meeting with State Party in-charge Sunil Bansal on Sunday and explained that the party cadre was demoralised after the Karnataka elections. They reportedly told the party national leaders that after the slow progress of the Delhi liquor scam case, none of the leaders from other parties was interested in joining the BJP. Some leaders expressed the view that no leader from other parties was interested in joining the BJP as BRS MLC K Kavitha was spared from being arrested in the liquor scam.     

