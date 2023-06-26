Congress banking on Reddy leaders to regain power?

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the elections approach, the Congress is making efforts to attract leaders from the Reddy community in a bid to regain power in the State even while its own leaders are questioning why the party is not showing the same interest in the key personalities from other communities.

Under its much-publicised Operation Akarsh, both the State and national level Congress leaders have been in talks with various Reddy community leaders. The latest leader the grand old party got in touch with, which created quite a buzz in the political circles, is YSR Telangana Party chief and former AP chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila.

Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and fellow Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extended invitations to other prominent leaders from the Reddy community — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Gurunath Reddy and Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy to join the Congress fold. Besides this trio, the party is also said to be in talks with several other disgruntled BRS leaders from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The Congress strategy to woo the leaders from the Reddy community has raised eyebrows as it has not officially reached out to leaders from non-Reddy communities.The move to consolidate Reddy leadership, however, has elicited mixed response from within the party with a few leaders supporting the decision and others criticising the development. While some see it as a strategic move to secure success in the elections, other leaders are stressing the need to have equal representation from other communities.

It may be mentioned here that some leaders, deviating from the party line, even floated Reddy Congress in late 1970s. The push to consolidate Reddy leadership, however, appears to contradict the stance of Rahul Gandhi, who advocates the principle of “Jitni abaadi utna haq” (rights proportional to population).

‘Sends a wrong message’

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader pointed out that the Reddys constitute only around six per cent of the State’s population, and focusing solely on their induction might send a wrong message to the party cadre as well as the general public. He also raised concerns over the party neglecting 52 per cent of the population that belongs to the backward classes (BCs) in the State.

The BC leaders within the party are also expressing surprise over the party encouraging the Reddy community leaders in constituencies that were traditionally represented by the BCs. For instance, Kommuri Pratap Reddy is being encouraged by the party’s leadership in the Jangaon Assembly constituency, which was previously held by former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

When contacted, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the party welcomes inductions from any community. However, he urged the party leadership to maintain a balance by inviting an equal number of leaders from SCs, STs and BC, in addition to representatives from upper castes, thus ensuring fair representation of all communities.

Expressing concerns, another senior leader noted that TDP has won in the undivided State whenever Congress was branded as a Reddy party. At a time when the ruling parties at the State and the Centre are giving importance to BC leadership, he said, the Congress will succeed only if it takes along the BC leaders. The Congress was voted to power in 2009 when there was a combination of Reddy and BC leadership (YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Dharmapuri Srinivas), he added.

HYDERABAD: As the elections approach, the Congress is making efforts to attract leaders from the Reddy community in a bid to regain power in the State even while its own leaders are questioning why the party is not showing the same interest in the key personalities from other communities. Under its much-publicised Operation Akarsh, both the State and national level Congress leaders have been in talks with various Reddy community leaders. The latest leader the grand old party got in touch with, which created quite a buzz in the political circles, is YSR Telangana Party chief and former AP chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila. Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and fellow Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extended invitations to other prominent leaders from the Reddy community — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Gurunath Reddy and Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy to join the Congress fold. Besides this trio, the party is also said to be in talks with several other disgruntled BRS leaders from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress strategy to woo the leaders from the Reddy community has raised eyebrows as it has not officially reached out to leaders from non-Reddy communities.The move to consolidate Reddy leadership, however, has elicited mixed response from within the party with a few leaders supporting the decision and others criticising the development. While some see it as a strategic move to secure success in the elections, other leaders are stressing the need to have equal representation from other communities. It may be mentioned here that some leaders, deviating from the party line, even floated Reddy Congress in late 1970s. The push to consolidate Reddy leadership, however, appears to contradict the stance of Rahul Gandhi, who advocates the principle of “Jitni abaadi utna haq” (rights proportional to population). ‘Sends a wrong message’ Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader pointed out that the Reddys constitute only around six per cent of the State’s population, and focusing solely on their induction might send a wrong message to the party cadre as well as the general public. He also raised concerns over the party neglecting 52 per cent of the population that belongs to the backward classes (BCs) in the State. The BC leaders within the party are also expressing surprise over the party encouraging the Reddy community leaders in constituencies that were traditionally represented by the BCs. For instance, Kommuri Pratap Reddy is being encouraged by the party’s leadership in the Jangaon Assembly constituency, which was previously held by former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah. When contacted, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the party welcomes inductions from any community. However, he urged the party leadership to maintain a balance by inviting an equal number of leaders from SCs, STs and BC, in addition to representatives from upper castes, thus ensuring fair representation of all communities. Expressing concerns, another senior leader noted that TDP has won in the undivided State whenever Congress was branded as a Reddy party. At a time when the ruling parties at the State and the Centre are giving importance to BC leadership, he said, the Congress will succeed only if it takes along the BC leaders. The Congress was voted to power in 2009 when there was a combination of Reddy and BC leadership (YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Dharmapuri Srinivas), he added.