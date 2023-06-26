Congress’s ‘unofficial alliance’ remark creates tension in BJP, BRS

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao’s Delhi tour and his meetings with the top BJP leaders created quite a buzz in the political circles, it also sparked tension within the ruling party as well as the saffron party.

With the Congress alleging that Rama Rao’s Delhi trip was aimed at striking an unofficial alliance between BRS and BJP, the leaders and cadre of both these parties are worried about how the critics and their respective supporters are going to interpret the whole issue.

Though the BRS conveyed the message that Rama Rao’s trip was purely an official one that was focused on taking up the development issues with the Centre, the talk within the ruling party was on possible trouble that it may lead to, especially since the Opposition issued strong statements, alleging collusion between the BRS and the BJP.

TPCC A Revanth Reddy alleged that Rama Rao’s tour is related to Income Tax raids as the agency reportedly collected documents related to the Minister’s family and his associates’ alleged involvement in scams.

Delhi excise scam

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre also targeted the BRS, accusing them of colluding with the BJP and engaging in an unofficial alliance. On the other hand, the State BJP leaders expressed discontent with these developments as the saffron party is already facing severe criticism from the opposition parties over MLC K Kavitha vis-a-vis the Delhi excise scam.

Though it did not take place, the scheduled meeting between Rama Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, shortly after the latter met BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, gave another reason for the opposition to support their claim that the BRS and the BJP are trying to strike an unofficial alliance.

Both the BRS and BJP leaders appear to be concerned over the allegations being made by the opposition as they feel that they may pose a serious challenge to their respective parties ahead of the next Assembly elections.

