Harish Rao announces plans to boost Ayurvedic medicine in Telangana

In an effort to establish Telangana as a hub for ayurvedic medicine, the government is investing Rs 10 crore in developing the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao announced that significant measures would be taken to enhance the practice of ayurvedic medicine in the State. Speaking at a meeting organised for recently appointed ayurvedic doctors as Mid-Level Health Professionals (MLHPs) in rural dispensaries on Sunday, the minister revealed plans to construct new 50-bed Ayush hospitals in Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Siddipet districts. The government intends to expand this initiative to encompass all districts across the State.

Additionally, a government centre will be built on 150 acres of land adjacent to the Jindal Ayurveda Hospital in Ananthagiri Hills, while the ayurveda hospital in Siddipet will be linked to the district’s medical college. A total of 3,071 candidates have received training as MLHPs, with one-third of them (1,154 individuals) being Ayurvedic doctors.

In an effort to establish Telangana as a hub for ayurvedic medicine, the government is investing Rs 10 crore in developing the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet. Currently, the State has 834 Ayush dispensaries, five colleges, and four research hospitals. Moreover, the government is actively working towards providing ayurvedic and unani treatments to neighbouring States, he added.

Addressing the ayurvedic doctors, Minister Harish expressed his appreciation for their valuable service to the State, particularly during the pandemic. He said that a significant role was played by four Ayush hospitals in the State in providing specialised services as quarantine centres.

The minister also commended the Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College’s team for their research efforts in discovering a treatment for black fungus when there was a global shortage of medicine. Furthermore, he acknowledged the contributions made by Ayurveda doctors during the Kanti Velugu programme.

